A couple of months ago, we learned that BMW would be altering some of its traditions when it comes to the styling of its performance-oriented cars. Specifically, we learned that M Performance models, or so-called M-enhanced cars, would be getting squared quad exhausts, while the full-fat M cars would retain round piping. That puts these new spy shots of the latest BMW X5 into perspective, as these images tell us that a new M60i variant is coming to the range, effectively replacing the M50i model as the buffer between the boring (regular) and blistering X5 (M) variants. We recently discovered as much about the X6, and now that we have a closer and clearer look at the X5, BMW's plans are coming into focus.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO