AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas state police pronounced the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting an “abject failure.” Col. Steve McCraw of the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday in testimony before a state Senate hearing that there were enough officers and firepower on the scene to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building. McGraw also said officers would have found the door to the classroom where the assailant was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it. Instead, police with rifles stood in a hallway for over an hour, waiting in part for more weapons and gear. Then they finally stormed the classroom and killed the gunman. Testimony was scheduled to resume Wednesday.

UVALDE, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO