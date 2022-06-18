ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Monte, CA

Mom of slain LA cop Joseph Santana blames death on DA George Gascon

By Selim Algar
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FXRxt_0gF5IRAd00

The shattered mother of a California cop who was shot and killed alongside a colleague last week has blamed embattled Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon for his death.

El Monte Officer Joseph Santana, 31, and Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, were cut down by gunfire coming from inside a motel room after they responded to a stabbing Tuesday evening.

Santana’s mother, Olga Garcia, ripped Gascon for prioritizing the rights of criminals and fanning a lawless atmosphere that led to her son’s murder.

“He has insane ideas about giving criminals a slap on the hand,” Garcia said. “We need to enforce our laws so more police officers don’t die.”

Gascon gives law breakers “more rights than police officers,” Garcia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceiLm_0gF5IRAd00
Olga Garcia, mother of slain officer Joseph Santana, speaks about her son during a press conference on June 17.
MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The man who killed the cops, Justin William Flores, was out on probation for a prior gun rap — and critics argue that he should have been behind bars prior to the double slaying.

He eventually burst out of his motel room to continue the gunfight with police and was killed.

Pressure is ratcheting up on Gascon, who has been accused of prioritizing the defense of criminals and ushering in new levels of disorder in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7AkR_0gF5IRAd00
Garcia slammed DA George Gascon for prioritizing the rights of criminals over victims.
AFP via Getty Images

Garcia and members of the mourning El Monte Police Department demanded his ouster Friday.

“George Gascón, you do not get to continue to use our streets and our brothers and our sisters in your experiment,” Ron Danison, president of the El Monte Police Officers’ Association, said. “You have failed the public, you have failed these families.”

Reps for Gascon said the probation determination for Flores was consistent with outcomes in similar cases in the past and that he did not have a demonstrated history of violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skn8z_0gF5IRAd00
A woman touches a picture of officer Joseph Santana at a makeshift memorial outside El Monte City Hall.
AP

“Our office is committed to providing support for the loved ones of the victims who lost a life,” read a statement from the DA’s office issued Friday.

“We also hope people will stop playing politics with trauma and that we can all get serious about how we prevent serious violence before it begins. We will be working with anyone who is willing to solve these problems.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
El Monte, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
El Monte, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Medianews Group#Getty Images#Afp#El Monte Poli
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
32K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy