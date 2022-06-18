ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California customs agents find 26.9 pounds of meth hidden in child booster seats

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGAN7_0gF5HsqL00

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. citizen is accused of trying to smuggle nearly 27 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in child booster seats into the country, customs officials said.

The street value of the 26.9 pounds of meth seized by customs officials was approximately $60,000, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a news release on Friday.

According to the release, agents assigned to the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a driver on Interstate 15 north of the checkpoint on Wednesday. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle,

During a search, Border Patrol K9 officers alerted agents to narcotics hidden in the children’s booster seats, KNSD-TV reported. Agents discovered several packages that contained a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the television station.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and the vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol, CBP said in its news release.

The driver was turned over to Inland Crackdown Allied Task Force for prosecution. The four children and their mother were released, the release stated.

It was unclear what the relationship was between the driver and the other passengers.

“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M. Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego Sector, said in a statement. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Georgia woman sentenced to jail for prank pushing man into lake

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and will spend a year in jail after a prank turned deadly. Shontover Kirkland had rented two boats on April 25, 2021, and the boats were parked and tied together at Clarks Hill Lake, WRDW reported. A group was on the boats with Kirkland, including best friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Murrieta, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly burning, killing her husband

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly burning and killing her husband on Thursday. WHP-TV said Susquehanna Township police were called out to a home around 5 a.m. on June 16 after they received a call from Evelyn Henderson, 66. She allegedly told the dispatcher that she found her husband dead and believed he killed himself by burning himself, according to court records obtained by WHP-TV.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Colorado guilty plea a first for US election task force

DENVER — (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded guilty to making death threats against Colorado’s top elections official in a what officials say is the first such plea obtained by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers across the U.S. who have been subject to increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Checkpoint#Poison#Knsd Tv#The Border Patrol#Cbp#Allied Task Force#The San Diego Sector
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘I’m sorry momma, I got to do it’: Boyfriend apologizes before woman opens fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing multiple charges in Tennessee after police say she shot a woman standing in the front yard of a home. The victim’s mother told police that she had just gotten home from work, and was talking to her daughter outside when her daughter’s boyfriend showed up with a woman, identified as Antorya Perry, WHBQ reported.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Drag queen blasts GOP candidate for Arizona governor

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the frontrunner in the Republican primary for Arizona governor, condemned the growing cultural clout of drag queens, jumping into the latest social grievance taking hold on the right. But her comments were quickly criticized over the weekend by one of the most...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
66K+
Followers
116K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy