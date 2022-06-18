Watch Machine Gun Kelly Rock Out Onstage With Mötley Crüe

Photo: Getty Images

Mötley Crüe kicked off their Stadium Tour with a bang at Atlanta's Truist Park. The rockers exploded through a 16-song set, which included the live-debut of "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," their 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly written for their biopic The Dirt. To fans' surprise, MGK, who played drummer Tommy Lee in the film, came onstage to rock out with the band and deliver his verse in the song.

Unfortunately, the real Tommy Lee had to exist after only five songs in after suffering four broken ribs two weeks earlier. He was replaced by Tommy Clufetos. The Stadium Tour also features sets from Def Leppard , Poison and Joan Jett . See footage of MGK's cameo, as well as a list of remaining tour dates, below.

North American Stadium Tour Dates

June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe

August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium

August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium