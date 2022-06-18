ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Rock Out Onstage With Mötley Crüe

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imL4d_0gF5HYNv00
Photo: Getty Images

Mötley Crüe kicked off their Stadium Tour with a bang at Atlanta's Truist Park. The rockers exploded through a 16-song set, which included the live-debut of "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," their 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly written for their biopic The Dirt. To fans' surprise, MGK, who played drummer Tommy Lee in the film, came onstage to rock out with the band and deliver his verse in the song.

Unfortunately, the real Tommy Lee had to exist after only five songs in after suffering four broken ribs two weeks earlier. He was replaced by Tommy Clufetos. The Stadium Tour also features sets from Def Leppard , Poison and Joan Jett . See footage of MGK's cameo, as well as a list of remaining tour dates, below.

North American Stadium Tour Dates

June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field

June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field

July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park

July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field

July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe

August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium

August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth

September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Comments / 3

Related
musictimes.com

Nikki Sixx Praises Tommy Lee for Performing With 4 Broken Ribs

Motley Crue's bassist Nikki Sixx expresses his support and amusement for drummer Tommy Lee after the musician did the unthinkable during the band's opening show of their highly anticipated Stadium Tour 2022. According to Louder Sound, the drummer got injured a few weeks back, and it never stopped him from...
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

How Did Tommy Lee Break His Ribs? The Mötley Crüe Drummer Is out of Commission

Fans of Mötley Crüe were overjoyed when the group announced a reunion tour, but their excitement quickly turned to sadness. During a show on June 16, 2022, drummer Tommy Lee performed five songs before announcing he had four broken ribs and needed to leave. Some fans were shocked that he walked out mid-set, but others were concerned about how Tommy Lee broke his ribs in the first place.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tommy Lee Powers Through Broken Ribs, Plays Drums on Three Motley Crue Songs on Second Night

True to his word, Motely Crue's Tommy Lee was behind the drum kit at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium for the second stop of the Stadium Tour last Saturday night (June 18,) playing on three songs, despite suffering through four broken ribs. Lee is still playing against what he says are doctor's orders not to. The Crue are headlining the tour with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, with Classless Act in support.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Tommy Clufetos
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
The US Sun

Judas Priest fall 2022 tour: Where and when to get tickets

THE BRITISH heavy metal rock group, Judas Priest, announced they're going on tour in celebration of their 50th anniversary. Judas Priest made their first tour across Europe in early 1974 and signed a record deal upon their return in April of that year. If you click on a link in...
MUSIC
BBC

Foo Fighters pick Ipswich drummer Nandi Bushell to play at Wembley

A 12-year-old girl has been picked by the Foo Fighters as a guest drummer for a one-off gig at Wembley Stadium. The US rockers are staging a concert in September in tribute to their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died in March. The invitation is an encore for Nandi Bushell, of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comerica Park#T Mobile Park#Nationals Park#Getty Images M Tley Cr E#Mgk#The Stadium Tour#Tn#Fl Tiaa Bank Field
Loudwire

Live Frontman Claims Control of Band, Guitarist Fired Amidst Internal Drama

Live appear to be ready to move forward after some recent internal drama within the band had halted their progress. Singer Ed Kowalczyk had returned to the group in 2016, but their reunion efforts had stalled of late, with the singer revealing the internal strife in an Instagram post earlier this week. But according to the vocalist, he now has a controlling interest in the band, and one of the group's longtime members has been fired.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Facetimes 22Gz After Bond Release: "Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back"

Kodak Black shared a screenshot of himself facetiming 22Gz on Instagram, Friday, following the Brooklyn rapper's release from jail after being arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $500,000. "Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back @22gzofficial," Kodak captioned the photo. "I’m Ready To See You Take...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy