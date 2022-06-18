Watch Machine Gun Kelly Rock Out Onstage With Mötley Crüe
Mötley Crüe kicked off their Stadium Tour with a bang at Atlanta's Truist Park. The rockers exploded through a 16-song set, which included the live-debut of "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," their 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly written for their biopic The Dirt. To fans' surprise, MGK, who played drummer Tommy Lee in the film, came onstage to rock out with the band and deliver his verse in the song.
Unfortunately, the real Tommy Lee had to exist after only five songs in after suffering four broken ribs two weeks earlier. He was replaced by Tommy Clufetos. The Stadium Tour also features sets from Def Leppard , Poison and Joan Jett . See footage of MGK's cameo, as well as a list of remaining tour dates, below.
North American Stadium Tour Dates
June 18 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
June 19 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
June 22 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park
June 24 - Queens, NY - Citi Field
June 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
June 28 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
June 30 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 2 - Jacksonville, FL - TIAA Bank Field
July 5 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
July 8 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
July 10 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
July 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 14 - Cleveland, OH - FirstEnergy Stadium - Home of the Cleveland Browns
July 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ball Park
July 17 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field
July 19 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
July 21 - Denver, CO - Coors Field
July 28 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
August 5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 6 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
August 8 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 9 - Toronto, ON - The Horseshoe
August 10 - Orchard Park, NY - Highmark Stadium
August 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
August 14 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
August 19 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
August 21 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
August 22 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
August 25 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
August 27 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 31 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park
September 2 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
September 4 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium/Stade du Commonwealth
September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park
September 9 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
