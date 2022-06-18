ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mobile home park fire in southeast valley kills two

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials are investigating a Saturday morning fire at a mobile home park in the southeast valley that killed two people, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the Royal Mobile Home Park, 4470 Vegas Valley Dr., at about 9:15 a.m. after a person knocked on the door of Fire Station No. 27 and reported that a mobile home was burning, according to a news release from the department. The station also is on Vegas Valley Drive.

Units found a mobile home under heavy fire and smoke, the release said, and neighboring mobile homes were evacuated.

After large volumes of water were used to extinguish the blaze, two people were found dead, the release said. The department neither released their names nor gender.

Overall, five engines, one truck, two rescues, two battalion chiefs, one mobile air unit and two investigators responded with 34 personnel, the release said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

