Atlanta police get thousands in bonuses, frontline workers to receive pay increase, mayor announces

ATLANTA — Police officers and frontline workers can expect to see a pay increase and bonuses soon.

Mayor Andrew Dickens announced new retention bonuses for uniformed police personnel and premium pay increases for the city’s other frontline workers.

“These pay increases are in recognition of the enormous dedication our police officers, firefighters and other frontline workers have shown to Atlanta,” said Dickens.

The Dickens administration consulted with city employee unions on the compensation increases.

A press release from the mayor’s office broke down who specifically is set to get the bonuses and the amounts of increased pay.

Atlanta police officers, investigators, sergeants and lieutenants will receive a $4,000 retention bonus. The bonuses, which will be extended to sworn officers of all service tenures, are in addition to the 2% citywide cost-of-living increases.

Atlanta police captains, majors and chiefs will receive $1,000 retention bonuses.

All eligible sworn employees in fire, police, corrections and E911 will receive $1,000 in supplemental pay through funding from the city by the state of Georgia’s Public Safety Officials and First Responders program.

Eligible employees are those who were employed with the city in August 2021.

More than 1,500 city frontline employees — including transportation, public works, parks and recreation, and other workers — will receive enhanced premium pay of $4.12 per hour over their base pay.

Premium pay of $3.12 per hour given during the COVID-19 pandemic had been set to expire this month.

Mayor Dickens says he is committed to extending that premium pay and is also expanding it by $1 per hour for the next year.

