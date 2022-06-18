Man accused of felony arson in custody

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The City of Scranton Fire Investigation Bureau and Police Department have announced the detention of James Lattimore.

Lattimore was wanted by police on multiple felony arson charges after an investigation at 825 West Elm Street determined he had set the structure on fire before fleeing the scene.

Lattimore later turned himself in to police and is currently in the custody of Scranton Police.

