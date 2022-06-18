Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet

Dani Welniak has won hearts both in and out of the gridiron. Kansas City is particularly attached to the sports director and anchor on KCTV5. But Dani Welniak recently announced she is leaving KCTV5 in June 2022 and wrapped her final broadcast of KSMO-TV’s The Locker Room Show. Her fans and viewers naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They want to know what’s next in her career and where she is going next. They are especially curious if she will continue to live in Kansas City or if she is relocating. Here’s what Dani Welniak said about leaving KCTV5.

