Local track team represents Topeka in AAU meet

We’ve entered a new phase in the Chris Klieman era of Kansas State football. Like most coaches, he started out in the program (re)building stage. A lapse in recruiting, coupled with a rash of transfers a the end of Snyder 2.0 left him with a roster full of holes with scant athleticism. He managed to grind out two 8-win seasons in three years, and would have hit 6 wins in the Covid season if his entire roster wasn’t ravaged by injuries or illness in the back half of the season. With the help of the transfer portal, K-State has managed to win and rebuild at the same time. I don’t think people appreciate the difficulty of that task.
