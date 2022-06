ELIZABETHTON - Patricia Shelton Hurley, 65, Elizabethton went to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was a Nurse with a four-year degree from ETSU. She was a Volunteer at the V.A. Hospital and was a past president for Crippled Children's Support Group. She was a Nashville Representative for handicap schools and handicap housing. She went to Nashville to represent welfare mothers going back to school and the disabled needing equipment and supplies. She was preceded in death by her father Dean Shelton, her mother: Christine Norton Fortner, her son: Douglas Hurley, her grandson: Avery Ashley her husband Ronnie Hurley, step-mother: Mary Shelton and sister-in-law: Patty Hunt. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO