East Rutherford, NJ

New doc reveals Jets preferred Laken Tomlinson over a bigger-name FA

By Michael Nania
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Jets ranked Laken Tomlinson over another free agent guard who earned more money. As the New York Jets prepared for the 2022 free agency period, it was clear that the guard position was one of their top needs. New York had one starting guard secured in the young...

