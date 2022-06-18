ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniels, WV

Daniels Vineyard welcomes wine lovers for 23rd Annual West Virginia Wine Festival

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R68n7_0gF5FI0b00

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Wine lovers gathered at Daniels Vineyard on Saturday for the 23rd Annual West Virginia Wine Festival. Featuring six different wineries, there was something for everyone to try.

Owner Rich Daniel said they expected about 800 to 1,000 people on their property. He added events like this are great for exposure to the region.

“A lot of people don’t really have a whole lot of, even know about us, the people that live here,” Daniel said. “It kinda gets the community out here but then for more just to local businesses as well. They can benefit from this. We have the property, space to do it.”

Daniel said he hopes people take away from the event the idea that there is good wine made here in the Mountain State.

If you missed the event, do not worry! Daniel said they have another event coming up in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Greenbrier Valley Pride kicks off a week of fun and festivities

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Communities across the state and the country take June to celebrate pride month, including the Greenbrier Valley. Some pride organizations hold single-day events, while others scatter events throughout the month. Greenbrier Valley Pride put together “Holler with Pride.” It’s their second annual week-long celebration filled with events for everyone to attend […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Dog Days of Summer preparations underway

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– While the official period doesn’t begin until July, one organization in Greenbrier County got a head start on the dog days of summer. Starting on June 11, 2022, the Greenbrier Humane society will host adoption events and activities around the area. The humane society finally reopened after two years, and while they […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Summer Horse Camp coming to Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– If you’re needing something for your kids to do this summer, look no further.Andre Fourie Stables in Bluefield, Virginia is hosting their annual Summer Horse Camp from June 27 through July 1, 2022. The camp is for kids 8 years and above. Campers will not only get to ride horses but also […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daniels, WV
City
Crab Orchard, WV
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – There’s a party atmosphere in White Sulphur Springs this weekend, as the city gets ready for the first ever Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival. The streets of White Sulphur Springs will be packed with food trucks, live music, art and more as the city comes together to celebrate […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest winner announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The official winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest has been declared and with them comes the new official birthday cake recipe of West Virginia Day. The contest, hosted by First Lady Cathy Justice, was held in honor of West Virginia’s 159th birthday today. The recipe that won will be […]
RECIPES
WVNS

Ansted honors hometown heritage with weekend long festival

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain State is full of rich history and one local town celebrated their heritage this weekend. Executive director of the festival, Stephen Eades, said Ansted’s been located on Route 69 since around the 1890’s. This weekend, the town was home to roughly 4,000 people, according to Eades, all honoring the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Wine#Wine Festival#Food Drink#Beverages#Daniels Vineyard#Owner Rich Daniel#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

18th Juneteenth Celebration and Barbeque held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth, a combination of the words June and Nineteenth, a federal holiday. “Jim Justice, he just last year piggybacked on what Biden did and now it’s considered a state holiday,” Tina Pannell, president of the Juneteenth Multicultural Festival, said. People headed to Shelter One at […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Join 59News for our annual Founders Day Fill the Boot Drive

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — If you are out and about around the area on Friday, June 16, 2022, you might want to stop by Beaver, Princeton, and Fairlea for the annual Nexstar Founders Day of caring Fill the Boot Drive. Starting at 10 a.m., you can find crews from 59 News out at each location, […]
WVNS

What are Lemonade Days?

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you live in Mercer County, you probably know what Lemonade Days are. Lemonade Days were started by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias many years ago. If the temperature at the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees or higher, the chamber along with volunteers hand out lemonade at three locations: […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WVNS

2022 AACA Eastern Spring Nationals held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you were not out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you definitely missed an “auto”-ly exciting experience. The Antique Automobile Club of America held the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals right here in Southern West Virginia. Car enthusiasts from all over the country headed down to our backyard to show off […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Babcock State Park is site of “Almost Heaven” swing

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–At Babcock State Park in Fayette County, visitors may now take a seat in the Almost Heaven swing and pose for a picture or just enjoy the sway and the breeze. The swing is situated near the Glade Creek Gristmill. It is one of nine “larger-than-life” swings that the West Virginia Department […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh Commission explains lawsuit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Raleigh County Commission is asking citizens in the county to call the Commission office with any complaints about their stormwater service, but the manager of Beckley Sanitary Board said that a recent rate increase will benefit everyone. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver made the request for information during the regular Commission meeting […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Here are the top 10 films set in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is known for its beautiful mountains and rugged scenery, and one of the best ways to showcase it is in the world of cinema. This list was compiled using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website. Here are some fun facts about films set in West Virginia: No films in […]
MOVIES
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy