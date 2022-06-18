Daniels Vineyard welcomes wine lovers for 23rd Annual West Virginia Wine Festival

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Wine lovers gathered at Daniels Vineyard on Saturday for the 23rd Annual West Virginia Wine Festival. Featuring six different wineries, there was something for everyone to try.

Owner Rich Daniel said they expected about 800 to 1,000 people on their property. He added events like this are great for exposure to the region.

“A lot of people don’t really have a whole lot of, even know about us, the people that live here,” Daniel said. “It kinda gets the community out here but then for more just to local businesses as well. They can benefit from this. We have the property, space to do it.”

Daniel said he hopes people take away from the event the idea that there is good wine made here in the Mountain State.

If you missed the event, do not worry! Daniel said they have another event coming up in August.

