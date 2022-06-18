ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C

Panr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen...

www.pvpanther.com

realtynewsreport.com

Single Family Rental Community Opens Near Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to rent (BTR) communities, has opened Pradera Oaks in Rosharon south of Houston. The 800-home, upscale rental community features three- and four-bedroom, two-story detached single-family homes for lease ranging from 1,700 to 1,800 SF.
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Katy, TX
State
Texas State
Katy, TX
Business
Katy, TX
Society
realtynewsreport.com

Bridgeland Introducing New Housing Type

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – In keeping with a national surge in townhome building, Howard Hughes Corp.is starting the first townhomes for sale in Bridgeland Central, the future mixed-use town center of its Bridgeland master planned community in northwest Houston. Highland Homes is the builder of the...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros increases imprint in Houston, will open new location in Katy in early 2023

Oregon-based coffee shop Dutch Bros is slated to open in Katy in early 2023 at the shops at Katy Reserve on 1708 Spring Green Blvd., Katy, per a press release by NewQuest Properties. Noted as the third largest coffee chain in the U.S. and one of 10 brands to watch by location intelligence and foot traffic insight tool Pacer.ai, Dutch Bros is a welcomed addition to the Houston market that fills “a missing category in the Shops at Katy Reserve,” said Kevin Sims, vice president of NewQuest.
KATY, TX
#Grand West Blvd Unit#University Center#I 10 Tx 99#Katy Mills Outlet Mall#Memorial Herman Hospital#University Of Houston#Br Ba Rent#Tx Address
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas list presents the best spots in Houston, Texas where one can savor the culinary delights of Tex-Mex food. Houston stands as the most populated city in the great State Of Texas. Not only is Houston the largest city in Texas, but it is also the most populous city in the entire Southern United States. Named after the American General Sam Houston, the city of Houston is home to an abundance of restaurants specializing in all cultures. One of the city’s most popular food items is the culinary specialty of Tex-Mex. Below are ten of our favorite Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Family Houston offers FREE services for people dealing with impacts of inflation

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A financial coach in the Metro Houston Area breaks down what inflation is and how it’s impacting our local community. Inflation is the decrease in the value of the currency. This happens when there’s an influx of physical currency floating in the economy, and the price of wages, goods, and services increases.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Okashi Houston opens storefront location in Pearland

Okashi Houston, located at 6065 Broadway St., Pearland, opened in May. The business originally launched in 2017 as the Okashi Snack Truck, which served the Greater Houston area with popular Japanese brands that range from chips and candy to Japanese domestic market products like hard-to-find Hot Wheels. 832-862-4021. www.theokashitruck.com. Reporter,...
PEARLAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OLD TIME BUSINESS STILL APPRECIATE CUSTOMERS

Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CITY OF HOUSTON ENTERS STAGE ONE OF THE DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN

HOUSTON – The City of Houston will enter Stage One of the City’s Drought Contingency Plan, effective Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The Drought Contingency Plan calls for Stage One water conservation measures when there is an observed drop in annual rainfall amounts and higher-than-normal daily temperatures. During the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Lower energy costs tips and tricks from cooling experts

HOUSTON (CW39) With high gas prices and inflation on Texans’ minds, experts from John Moore are sharing expert energy saving tricks to help lower Houstonians’ energy bills this season. With record breaking heat waves impacting people’s high energy bills, here are a few tips to achieve lower energy costs.
HOUSTON, TX

