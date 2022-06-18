Evansville man assaulted by hatchet; suspect in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was assaulted with a hatchet according to Evansville police. Police were dispatched on June 17 about 2:50 p.m. to find the victim needing medical assistance.

The suspect, 36 year-old Danny Joe Steward II, arrived on the scene while police was providing medical assistance to the victim according to a police spokesperson.

Officers placed Steward into custody and booked him on charges of battery with a deadly weapon. Steward was transported to Vanderburgh County Jail by officers.

