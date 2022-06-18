ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville man assaulted by hatchet; suspect in custody

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AT7M3_0gF5EHA500

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was assaulted with a hatchet according to Evansville police. Police were dispatched on June 17 about 2:50 p.m. to find the victim needing medical assistance.

The suspect, 36 year-old Danny Joe Steward II, arrived on the scene while police was providing medical assistance to the victim according to a police spokesperson.

Evansville police investigating after man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Officers placed Steward into custody and booked him on charges of battery with a deadly weapon. Steward was transported to Vanderburgh County Jail by officers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

KSP: Evansville man arrested after chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Evansville man after he fled from police in his car. A Kentucky State Police trooper says while patrolling the Audubon Parkway they saw a silver Camero driving eastbound at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone. According to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted suspect in Warrick County identified

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Dispatch is warning residents near Lynnville suspect on the run. Deputies say they are currently searching for 64-year-old Michael White of Chandler. Indiana. According to authorities, White has active warrants out of Warrick County for Dealing in Methamphetamine. Earlier Tuesday evening they were calling the White ‘armed and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Gun fired during large fight in Evansville; 2 women arrested

Two women are facing criminal charges after a gun was fired during a large fight in Evansville, according to police. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of Riverside Drive and Grand Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Monday, where a group of 10 people were reportedly fighting.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Update: 17-year-old dies in 3-vehicle crash in Knox Co.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near the intersection with Water Tower Road, […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police called to shots fired in Evansville

Crews called to crash in Henderson Co. Police looking for suspect accused of getting into unlocked cars in Jasper. Police looking for suspect accused of getting into unlocked cars in Jasper.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile with history of charges steals a vehicle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A juvenile stole another juvenile’s vehicle, according to the Owensboro Police Department. OPD said on June 13, the Owensboro Police Department responded to 3000 Heartland Crossing Boulevard for a Robbery in which a juvenile brandished a handgun and forced the victim, who was also a juvenile, from their vehicle. Police say […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
104.1 WIKY

Police Searching For Shooting Suspect

Evansville Police answered a shots fired call early Sunday morning at KC’s Marina Pointe. The Henderson County Sheriff’s office was requested after it was determined it happened on the Kentucky side of the Marina. The person shot was already at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Both police departments worked the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police: Man caught on camera starting Evansville garage fire

An Evansville man was arrested and charged with arson on Sunday after police say he was caught on camera starting a garage fire. Detectives with the Evansville Police Department were called to an arson investigation scene at a home on North First Avenue just north of Diamond Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Police Searching for Hit & Run Suspect

Police in Evansville are looking for a driver that seriously injured an elderly man in a June 12th hit-and-run incident. The 80-year-old victim was hit at the CVS store on E. Morgan Avenue. He remains in critical condition at the hospital. Police believe the suspect vehicle is a 2010 –...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Suspects caught on tape breaking into cars in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in recent break-ins. Police say on June 6 around 1:48 p.m., officers responded to Embry’s Towing and Auto Repair in reference to multiple vehicles being broken into. Police believe the two suspects caught on camera were the […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

19-Year-Old from Bicknell Charged with OWI

A Bicknell man was arrested over the weekend for operating while intoxicated. Around 11:30 pm Saturday night, Jasper Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Mill Street. Further investigation revealed the driver, identified as 19-year-old Levi Brocksmith, was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the...
BICKNELL, IN
14news.com

Police: 80-yr-old in critical condition after hit & run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are looking for a hit and run suspect. They say on Sunday, June 12, an 80-year-old man, later identified as Gardner Weber, was picking up prescriptions at the CVS on East Morgan Avenue for his wife, who was in the hospital at the time.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro juvenile shot Saturday night

Owensboro Police say a juvenile was shot Saturday night. Police say the shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. The juvenile who has been shot arrived at the Owensboro Fire Department Station with a single gun shot wound on West 9th Street.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy