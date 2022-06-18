ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

40328 Blossom Valley Lane

Panr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis amazing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom doesn't lack anything. Brand new home built in 2021 with added backsplash,,...

www.pvpanther.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realtynewsreport.com

Single Family Rental Community Opens Near Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Wan Bridge, a Texas-based builder and operator of build-to rent (BTR) communities, has opened Pradera Oaks in Rosharon south of Houston. The 800-home, upscale rental community features three- and four-bedroom, two-story detached single-family homes for lease ranging from 1,700 to 1,800 SF.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Real Estate
Magnolia, TX
Society
City
Magnolia, TX
Magnolia, TX
Real Estate
Magnolia, TX
Business
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OLD TIME BUSINESS STILL APPRECIATE CUSTOMERS

Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#A Forest#Loft#Tx Address
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston, Texas list presents the best spots in Houston, Texas where one can savor the culinary delights of Tex-Mex food. Houston stands as the most populated city in the great State Of Texas. Not only is Houston the largest city in Texas, but it is also the most populous city in the entire Southern United States. Named after the American General Sam Houston, the city of Houston is home to an abundance of restaurants specializing in all cultures. One of the city’s most popular food items is the culinary specialty of Tex-Mex. Below are ten of our favorite Tex-Mex Restaurants In Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

5 DIY ways to keep your home cooler this summer

HOUSTON (CW39) The simplest way air duct cleaning improves your cost is by clearing away airway blockages. Clogged air ducts cut your central air conditioner’s power efficiency. Clean ducts mean your system does not have to work as hard to keep your home at a comfy temperature, and less energy is required.
HOUSTON, TX
Panr

1207 Grand West Blvd Unit 1C

Vacation Rental!! $210/Night, $1,370/Week, $3600/Month, Min. 3 days stay & $70 cleaning fee will be added. *No Car Needed!! Fully furnished unit located at University Center in Katy,Texas. Welcoming murals in the entrance and accent designs on each floor! Each unit has fully equipped gourmet kitchen with SS appliances & granite counter tops, breakfast bar, spacious bedroom, washer & dryer, covered parking, gated parking & controlled access . This unit features convenient extra sleeper for guests. Other similar unit available!! Surrounded by more than $100 million development with easy access & walk-ability to amenities such as dining, grocery shopping, clothing, housing, transportation, education, leisure, etc. Easy access to i-10 & TX 99. Minutes away from Katy Mills Outlet Mall, Katy Asian Town, Memorial Herman Hospital, Energy Corridor area, University of Houston, etc.
KATY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
House Rent
cw39.com

Family Houston offers FREE services for people dealing with impacts of inflation

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A financial coach in the Metro Houston Area breaks down what inflation is and how it’s impacting our local community. Inflation is the decrease in the value of the currency. This happens when there’s an influx of physical currency floating in the economy, and the price of wages, goods, and services increases.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22

Montgomery County Food Bank distribution week of 6/20/22. Need food? Montgomery County Food Bank distributes food to over 70 partners across Montgomery county that are ready to serve you!. To find the food pantry nearest you, visit our website at mcfoodbank.org/find- a-food-pantry-partne r-agencies-conroe-tx . This week’s Mobile Markets (drive-thru pantries)…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEENS WILL TRY ANYTHING-RESCUE IN PROGRESS

Magnolia Fire Department is responding to a 16-year-old stuck in the laundry chute on the second floor at a home in the 10500 block of Club House CIrcle in Lake Windcrest.
MAGNOLIA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy