MALVERN, PA — The Desmond Hotel Malvern, a DoubleTree by Hilton, has been recognized with the regions quarterly (Q1 2022) Brighter Together Care Award. The award is given to the hotel that achieves the highest DoubleTree by Hilton SALT (Satisfaction and Loyalty Tracking) score from the following metrics within the respective quarter and region U.S. and Canada.

MALVERN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO