Katy, TX

24019 Cannon Anello Ct

Panr
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning well-maintained 5 or 6 bedroom home with waterfront views, available for immediate move in. Primary bedroom...

www.pvpanther.com

Panr

6427 Kingston Valley Trl

Welcome to the one story beautiful highland home in elyson. Wahser and dryer and fridge included! It features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, an epoxy 3 epoxy 3 car tandem garage! This immaculate hoem showcases wood flooring, a media room and large study. The kitchen offers granite counter tops, herringbone back splash, stinless steel applicances and opens to living room! Spacious primary suite, with granite double sink counter tops in bathroom, walk in shower, separate tub and 2 large walk in clsets. Step outback to the covered porch and beautifully manicured yard. Tennis cour, fun pool, jogging trails in coummunity, katy isd, easy access to grand parkway.
KATY, TX
Panr

18430 Pin Oak Bend Dr

About 18430 Pin Oak Bend Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433Your beautiful home in the Bridgeland subdivision a Master Planned community to the excellent school, all age amenities and a harmonious life in natural. Spacious high quality two story highland home, located in quite Cul-de-sac with Great Lake view. Very clean and it is in move-in condition with the master suite downstairs and the three beds, a game room and the study room up. Upstairs balcony also with a nice water view. Large island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room and the breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout up and down. Close to black horse golf club, Houston Premium Outlet, Park & ride, great restaurants, Don’t miss this amazing home!
CYPRESS, TX
#Family Room#Housing List#Br Ba Rent#Tx Address
