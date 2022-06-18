24019 Cannon Anello Ct

About 18430 Pin Oak Bend Drive, Cypress, Texas 77433Your beautiful home in the Bridgeland subdivision a Master Planned community to the excellent school, all age amenities and a harmonious life in natural. Spacious high quality two story highland home, located in quite Cul-de-sac with Great Lake view. Very clean and it is in move-in condition with the master suite downstairs and the three beds, a game room and the study room up. Upstairs balcony also with a nice water view. Large island Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances open to family room and the breakfast area. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout up and down. Close to black horse golf club, Houston Premium Outlet, Park & ride, great restaurants, Don’t miss this amazing home!

CYPRESS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO