This page contains information on defeating the boss of the Kikuras Rapids, one of two dungeons in Diablo Immortal. Unlike other dungeons, there is only one main boss to find at the very end of the rapids - Ongori, a Fetish Shaman of immense power. This dungeon can be found in the far southeast of Bilefen, the fifth main zone in Diablo Immortal. As a dungeon, it can be run independently, but is also part of the main questline.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO