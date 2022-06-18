ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

Trotwood holds Juneteenth celebration event

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Qb5y_0gF5CX6t00

TROTWOOD, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The city of Trotwood is hosting a Juneteenth celebration event on June 18.

Trotwood opens Little Free Library for community use

“Help us celebrate this momentous occasion in American History as Southern Ohio’s only predominantly black city. A wide array of locally owned businesses, vendors and food trucks will be in attendance, creating a wonderful atmosphere that will be fun as well as educational for the entire family,” the event release states.

The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Trotwood Main Street Plaza 506-424 East Main Street.

The event is sponsored by Nimbus Comic Cafe, Covenant Property Management, JP Morgan Chase, Oakstreet Health and Trotwood ND.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
dayton.com

CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses

Food trucks, entertainment part of event at park. An uncommon combination of two previous Springfield annual events came together a year ago to create a new summer tradition, a showcase for local businesses and their products and services. CommonsFest, which united the Business Expo and MarketFest into one event, proved...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#American History#Trotwood#Nimbus Comic Cafe#Oakstreet Health#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Significance of Juneteenth in Ohio

OHIO — While many across the country are celebrating Juneteenth, the holiday has special significance in Ohio when it comes to the freedom of slaves. Christopher Miller, Senior Director of Media Engagement and Education at the Cincinnati Museum Center, explained. “Yellow Springs and many enclaves of different areas throughout...
OHIO STATE
indyschild.com

Family Fun in Warren County: Ohio’s Largest Playground

Fondly known as “Ohio’s largest playground,” Warren County has definitely earned this designation. Located between Cincinnati and Dayton, this area of Southwest Ohio is the destination for families looking for fun in all forms. Warren County should be on your family’s radar for your next vacation, from nationally recognized amusement and water parks to outdoor adventures and great food.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Tawawa Park 5th Annual Cruise-In set

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society will host the fifth Annual Tawawa Park Cruise-In on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Committee chairs Chris and Dianne Wooddell have been working all year long inviting car enthusiasts from all over the state of Ohio to come and enjoy the beauty of Tawawa Park. This year the gates will open at 10 a.m. and the car show will run from noon until 4 p.m. The park offers plenty of shady parking and a playground for the children. Food and cold drinks will be available throughout the event.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

77-ton Army tank gets new home in Sidney

SIDNEY — The United States Army moved a tank Tuesday afternoon from its former location at the VFW in Sidney to the Shelby County Veterans Center a few miles away. The 77-ton tank dates back to the early 1960′s and was used in the Vietnam War. The tank...
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek schools mourns loss of family in KY crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A local school has responded after a family from Beavercreek died in a tragic accident in Kentucky. On Saturday, June 18, Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani and their 4-year-old child died after their car landed upside-down in a creek off of Kentucky’s route 182. Beavercreek City Schools expressed their condolences in a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Taco Street Co. to open in Dayton food hall after closing in Beavercreek

A restaurant specializing in all things tacos is opening at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton after closing its first brick-and-mortar location at The Mall at Fairfield Commons earlier this month. Anthony Thomas, owner of Taco Street Co., told Dayton.com he started out with a food truck in 2018...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bar to be ‘heart’ of new food hall opening soon in Dayton

Dayton’s first food hall is nearing completion in the historic Wright-Dunbar District and a bar will be the centerpiece connecting all six independent businesses. “Having a food hall with food is normal. Having a centralized bar that you can order at the same time as your food is very unique,” said Cheryl Dillin, chief brand officer with Dillin Corp. “We’re excited about that.”
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy