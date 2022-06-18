1 injured in shooting at Upstate Dollar General

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a shooting Saturday in the parking lot of Dollar General.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around noon at the Dollar General located at 3009 South Church Street Ext A.

Deputies said a man exited the store and attempted to get in his vehicle when the suspect approached him and fired several shots at his car.

The victim was shot at least once and taken to the hospital for what deputies believe to be a non-life-threatening injury.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at this time.

7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

