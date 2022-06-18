News Now: FBI in manhunt for ‘master of disguise’

Click on the link for each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — On this edition of FOX 5 News Now: Information on the search for a man who came into San Diego from Mexico a short time ago, plus more top stories and your local weather forecast.

FBI manhunt : A “master of disguise” connected to a recent Amber Alert and missing woman in Mexico escaped back into the U.S. this week under a false identity, the FBI says. He’s wanted for questioning and for criminal ties to Hawaii.

Carjacking, police chase: A carjacking at knifepoint led to a short pursuit and arrests in City Heights, police said. Here’s what you missed overnight.

San Diego weather : Get ready for a busy holiday weekend with FOX 5’s Brad Wills, who has your local forecast. Especially with Father’s Day and Juneteenth on the way, here’s what you need to know about getting outside and enjoying the beautiful weather.

Outdoor dining changes in San Diego : Time is running out on the city of San Diego’s emergency ordinance that allowed for so many expanded outdoor dining operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. If businesses want to continue with their outdoor options, they must now apply for a new so-called Spaces As Places permit, which will come with more regulation and safety requirements.

