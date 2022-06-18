ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Has Good News for MCU Fans

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 update has some good news for MCU fans. The new Spider-Man game is currently scheduled to release in 2023 via the PS5. Despite this, Insomniac Games has yet to show anything of the game beyond its reveal trailer. When this will change, who knows. If the...

comicbook.com

TVOvermind

Five Reasons Captain Marvel Shouldn’t Lead the Avengers in Phase 5

The Avengers has changed, that much is kind of obvious since Captain America and Iron Man are now gone, Thor appears to be on his way out, and while War Machine is still around, and Captain Marvel might be the choice of many people when it comes to a new leader, there’s a reason why this shouldn’t happen. In fact, there are a lot of reasons that it shouldn’t happen, but thankfully none of them have anything to do with her being a woman. To be fair, Captain Carter might do a better job if she were around, but unless there’s another version of her kicking around the multiverse, and there probably is, then there’s a big question of who’s going to take over the team in the phase to come since Phase 5 is going to see a lot of new faces no doubt. Like it or not, a team often needs to be led by a seasoned individual that has been there and done that a few times and could lead based on their experience. Granted, Captain Marvel is experienced and has been through more than one battle, but when saying she’s a tempered character, that has yet to be determined. Here are five reasons why Captain Marvel shouldn’t be the next leader of the Avengers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Updates MCU Timeline to Fit in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and It Might Surprise You

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+, and since the masses can see it at home, Marvel Studios has updated its official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to include the film. However, a lot of Marvel fans may be surprised by exactly where Doctor Strange 2 sits in the MCU Timeline! As you can see below, the "Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order" section of Disney+ lists Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as taking place after Shang-Chi and Eternals and before Hawkeye. Even though it isn't listed on Disney+, we also know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is an immediate predecessor to Doctor Strange 2.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

This Week’s ‘Ms. Marvel’ Reveals Her Connection to Obscure Marvel Team

The following post contains SPOILERS for the third episode of Ms. Marvel. The Ms. Marvel of Marvel Comics draws her inspiration from Captain Marvel, but her powers connect her to the group known as the Inhumans. That’s the race of super-powered beings led by Black Bolt, who recently made a cameo appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (Black Bolt and the rest of the Inhumans had their own short-lived TV series on ABC that is amongst the least successful or popular creations in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.)
TV SERIES
#Mcu#Marvel Games#Marvel Comics#Art Department#Video Game#Insomniac Games#Vgc
TechRadar

Marvel is making its next MCU team up movie – and it's not an Avengers film

Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a movie based on its Thunderbolts IP. Deadline (opens in new tab) has claimed that the upcoming Marvel movie, which is said to be a "top-secret" project, has tapped Jake Schreier (Paper Towns, Brand New Cherry Flavor) to helm the superhero film. Eric Pearson, who penned the script for Marvel's Black Widow flick, has apparently joined as lead writer, while Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will unsurprisingly produce.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mighty Thor: Out of Time Stealth Release Surprises Avengers Fans

The Mighty Thor: Out of Time has been stealth released ahead of Jane Foster's arrival in Marvel's Avengers on June 28. Marvel's Avengers fans finally have a release date for The Mighty Thor, the game's next character, and first since Spider-Man was added last fall. Of course, Spider-Man was only added to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, so for some, this will be the first new character since Black Panther was added. Unfortunately, we still haven't seen the character in-game yet, despite the release being only a week away, This should change very quickly, but for now, all fans have is The Mighty Thor: Out of Time, a special video that reveals how Jane Foster joined the Avengers.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

MCU Star Jacob Batalon Teases Ned's Hobgoblin Transformation in New Post

Spider-Man: No Way Home might just go down in comic book history as the most theorized superhero film of all time and definitely for good reason. Now, while some rumors and fan theories ended up being true, one moment fans were eager to see didn't happen and that is Ned Leeds' villainous transformation to becoming the Hobgoblin.
MOVIES
IGN

Ms. Marvel Episode 3: A Shang-Chi Reference Could Take the Show in a Whole New Direction

Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel dropped earlier today, and with it came a huge revelation for MCU fans around the world. The previous episode ended with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan being saved by Kamran and Najma from DODC drones. Episode 3 began with a flashback of Kamala's great-grandmother Aisha finding the bangle alongside Najma and the other members of the Clandestines, who are trying to find a way back into their dimension.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
epicstream.com

Josh Brolin Mocks Marvel's Inability to Get Recognized by Prestigious Award-Giving Bodies

It's been a long-standing debate within the comic book film community whether or not superhero films deserve a spot at the grand stage of the Oscars but Marvel Studios has been campaigning real hard for years. To its credit, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been nominated at the Academy Awards on more than one occasion but sadly, none of them have been for major awards.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Episode 2 Confirms Kamala's Bangle Is Just Like Thor's Mjolnir -- It Only Activates Her Powers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 2. Read at your own risk!. When Thor faces Odin, his father tells him that he is not the god of hammers and that the Mjolnir is only a tool to help him channel his abilities. In Ms. Marvel Episode 2, Kamala realizes that the bangle from her great-grandmother is not the source of her powers but rather, it is like an activator of some sort. Her capabilities come from within her!
COMICS
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Marvel's Direction With Next Saga Will Be More Evident As Phase 4 Nears End

Marvel Studios‘ plan for the next saga will be more obvious in the near future according to Kevin Feige. Speaking to Total Film, the Marvel Studios head confirmed that fans will get a clearer picture “in the coming months” as the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wraps up. “As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going,” he said. “I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beware The Eye of Odin #1 Review: A Rough Start

Norse mythology is definitely having a moment in pop culture. Between Thor's involvement in recent Marvel Comics events, everything Asgard-related in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Netflix's Ragnarok and the 2018 God of War PlayStation game, concepts like the Æsir, Ragnarok, the Nine Realms, the Bifrost and frost giants have become well-known concepts. So if you're going to do some sort of interpretation of Norse Mythology via a new comics series, you need something that's not just compelling but also has a unique take on the source material. Beware The Eye of Odin #1 has a bit of the latter but lacks the former, making for an underwhelming introduction.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Vincent D'Onofrio Sparks MCU Return Speculation After Posting Gym Photo

A lot of MCU fans were delighted when Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Kingpin in the final episode of Hawkeye. Considering that his fate was ambiguous by the end, there were hopes that he will make his return again in the MCU someday. Now, thanks to the actor's recent social media post, there are now speculations that his return will happen sooner rather than later.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Unleash More Ultra Beasts at Live Events Over Summer

Pokemon Go will unleash three new Ultra Beasts at various live events over the summer. Earlier today, Niantic revealed that players attending the three live Pokemon Go Fest celebrations would be the first players with the opportunity to capture various Ultra Beasts appearing in the game. Players at the Berlin Pokemon Go Fest will have the chance to capture Pheromosa, players at Seattle will have the opportunity to capture Buzzwole, and players in Sapporo will have the chance to battle Xurkitree. All three Ultra Beasts will be made available to all players later this summer. A trailer for the new Ultra Beasts can be seen below:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's Cal Kestis Rumored to Get Disney+ TV Series

A new rumor has claimed that Cal Kestis, the protagonist from the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, could soon be appearing in a new spin-off TV series dedicated to the character on Disney+. Since Fallen Order first launched back in 2019, Kestis has quickly become a fan-favorite character within the Star Wars universe. And while Kestis will be appearing once again in the forthcoming 2023 sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it sounds like Disney could have even bigger plans for him moving forward.
TV SERIES

