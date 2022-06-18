ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford

 3 days ago

June 18, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
Calhoun Journal

Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!
Calhoun Journal

My Fair Lady Ensemble Auditions Open in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm the CAST Theatre will be holding auctions for My Fair Lady. They are excited to announce ensemble auditions for the September production of My Fair Lady. These auditions are open to anyone 13 and older. Choose one of the two times available and please come at the start time prepared with a 30-60 second vocal audition. Be dressed to move for the dance portion of the audition. Auditions will be held at Anniston First United Methodist Church, downstairs under the sanctuary. Please email thecastkidz@gmail.com with questions.
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Calhoun Journal

4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 11:00pm join the 4th Annual Cigars and Sundress Party at Cane Creek Golf Course & Grill. They are back for the annual Cigars and Sundress Day Party!!! If you’re looking for a laid back grown folk party to get dressed up,enjoy good people, food, music and most importantly cigars, you don’t want to miss this event!!!! Hosted by Ayona Phillips and Jeff Phillips.
Calhoun Journal

Saturday Alive at the Anniston Museum of Natural History

Anniston, AL – Each Saturday the Anniston Museum of Natural History presents Saturday Alive! Each month, They will discuss a new topic and introduce you to several of the animal ambassadors. There is always something new to learn at the Anniston Museums and Gardens! This program is included in museum admission and free for AM&G members. This coming Saturday will be June 25, 2022 at the program begins at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museum of Natural History, come face-to-face with prehistoric predators, go spelunking in a replica Alabama cave, stroll the African savanna, and visit Ptolemaic-era mummies.
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
Calhoun Journal

Disney Teen Day in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 12pm the Oxford Alabama Public Library will host a Disney Teen Day. Teens are invited to join the library in the Community Room for fun Disney themed crafts, trivia, and a movie. Oxford Public library is here to serve your information and entertainment needs!
Calhoun Journal

Lunch Munch Movies at Noon in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm. Jacksonville (AL) Public Library invites you to Bring your lunch and enjoy a FREE family friendly movie on the library’s big screen! Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
Calhoun Journal

Wildflowers and All the Rest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9:00 am the Iron City Roadside Stand will be set up at 1316 Iron City Cutoff, Anniston, AL 36207. Come grab a bouquet and enjoy a view of pretty flowers at the new new location! Flowers will be ready at the end of June. The date may change depending on when blooms start coming in. The honor system is used so people can place their payment in a slot opening located on the stand. PayPal is katelynsturner@gmail.com if you prefer not to pay cash.
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
AL.com

Comeback Town: Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from...
Calhoun Journal

Pups on the Patio in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Chick-fil-A Jacksonville [AL] is hosting a Pups on the Patio event. Bring your furry friend to the patio for some summer fun! They will have games, photo-ops and pup cups! Those who bring donations for a local shelter will receive a special gift (while supplies last)! Please make sure all pups are leashed, friendly around other dogs and people, and up to date on shots.
wbrc.com

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Birmingham

STACKER - Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue...
Calhoun Journal

Dr. Magical Balloons in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 t 10:00 am the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host Dr. Magical Balloons. Watch as “the Doctor” creates amazing balloon sculptures, then incorporates them into hilarious stories! Part of our Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities.” The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Calhoun Journal

Anniston’s Virtual Reality Wednesdays

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County hosts a virtual Reality Wednesday event. Every Wednesday during the Summer, they will have the HTC Vive out in the Teen area! Sign up for a 30 minute slot. Must be 13+ and must have parent sign consent form before play. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Lego League

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Hosted by the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County come build Legos in the Children’s Department! Held the second Wednesday of the month. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
Calhoun Journal

Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host a Explore Like Lewis and Clark Summer Camp. The museum has stated that they love to help you Explore Your World, and this summer they will be exploring like Lewis and Clark! During this three-day camp, your child will discover the wonders of animals, plants, and Native American cultures as they embark on their very own expedition at the Anniston Museums and Gardens.
Calhoun Journal

The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm The Science Lady presents: Liquid Lab at Jacksonville (AL) Public Library. Pour over some super science fun with The Science Lady! Liquid Lab is an exciting, engaging journey through some really cool and really cold liquids. You’ll be mesmerized by molecules and stupefied by density. We get a sinking feeling that will love this show! Water you waiting for? See you there! No admittance to this program after 2:15pm or when the room reaches capacity. Please consider limiting the number of adults in your group so no children are turned away. Jacksonville Public Library hosts several clubs and organizations that are open to the public and most meet monthly. If you are interested in joining one of these clubs, check out the club Facebook group/page or call the library for more information.
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

