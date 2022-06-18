Luau Featuring Zero Dark Thirty in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Saturday, June 25 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hooligan Harley-Davidson. Zero Dark Thirty LIVE!! Alabama football legend…Marvin Constant will be here signing autographs from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm! Lets B Sweet Food Truck will be on site as well as J’s Pork Skins. You do not want to miss this!! There will be great music, Hades Hounds on the grill, jump house, and vendors as well as a limbo competition!!
