I was always part of the music program as school (also studied music recording at Finger Lakes Community College), I was a dancer and over the years I've learned to play over a dozen instruments. As a kid, I always wrote songs in my head and put on little concerts in my bedroom. When I was about 11, I asked my dad to teach me how to play guitar (he was in a band back in the day before I was born, I always heard him playing around the house). I wanted to learn mostly so I could put music to the lyrics and melodies I came up with in my head.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO