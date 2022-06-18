ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis mail carriers among most at risk for dog attacks, USPS says

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3cKf_0gF5BrbW00

ST. LOUIS – Dog bites are more common for postal workers in the St. Louis region than in most other parts of the county, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

In a report from earlier this month , USPS noted that dogs attacked more than 5,400 postal employees across the nation last year. USPS reported 36 dogs attacks on St. Louis area postal workers from 2021, the seventh-most among U.S. cities listed.

USPS designated June 5 through June 11 as National Dog Bite Awareness week to promote responsible dog ownership.

St. Louis County town goes from resort to environmental disaster

“Every year, thousands of postal employees are attacked by dogs as they deliver America’s mail. And while it’s a dog’s natural instinct to protect their family and home, we ask all customers to act responsibly by taking safety precautions with their dogs while the mail is being delivered,” said USPS Employee Safety and Health Awareness Manager Leeann Theriault. “When a carrier comes to the residence, keep the dog inside the house and away from the door — or behind a fence on a leash — to avoid an attack.”

USPS encourages pet owners to take the following precautions when a letter carrier comes to their home:

  • Keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence
  • Keep dogs away from the door or in another room
  • Keep dogs on a leash.

Kansas City led all Missouri cities and ranked third on the list with 48 reported dog attacks. Cleveland, Ohio is considered the most at-risk for dog attacks with 58 reported last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Louis Bourbon Society: Bourbon & Brews

The Freedom Suits Memorial is set to be unveiled at a ceremony in downtown St. Louis on Monday evening. Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting in north St. Louis. A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis city late Sunday night, police said the suspect is still on the run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Why helicopters are landing in Maplewood this week

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Maplewood Richmond Heights High School athletic fields will have helicopters landing on them along with first responders Wednesday and Friday morning for drills. There will also be first responders and helicopters near the Maplewood Family Aquatic Center. The Maplewood Richmond Heights School Distrcit...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Vote on Ferguson Fire Department’s new fire dog’s name

ST. LOUIS – The Ferguson Fire Department has added a new fire dog to their squad, and she needs a name!. Community members can vote for one of three name choices on the Ferguson Fire Department’s Facebook page. Choose either Nozzle, Ember, or Fergie. The department first found...
FERGUSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
Saint Louis County, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 Celebrate The Founding of Nexstar By Giving Back

Nexstar cares about the community! To commemorate the 26th anniversary of our parent company, Nexstar, employees from FOX 2 and KPLR 11 celebrated with Founder’s Day of Caring on Friday, June 17th. It’s an annual event all about giving back to our community and this year, we spent the day packing and distributing food for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attacks#Us Postal Service#Dog Bite#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 2

St. Louis area bus driver jobs pay $25 an hour

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Central School Bus Company has immediate openings for school bus drivers in the St. Louis market. It pays $25 an hour, with five hours per day guaranteed, a flexible schedule, child ride-along privileges, paid holidays, and you are off during the summer. If you have never driven a school bus, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri woman admits to $291,000 pandemic loan fraud

A woman from Missouri admitted to fraudulently obtaining a $291,000 loan meant to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Porshia L. Thomas, 31, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to a felony bank fraud charge and admitted that between April and September of 2020, she executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Humane Society hosts Purses for Pooches

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri will use fashion to save furry friends. The agency’s Purses for Pooches is coming up. Animal and fashion lovers can bid on designer bags to raise money for the agency. HSMO Purses for Pooches. Thursday, June 23. 6 – 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy