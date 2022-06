Tyson Fury could be back in the ring ‘before the end of the year’, according to the heavyweight champion’s US promoter Bob arum.Following Fury’s knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, the unbeaten Briton vowed to retire from professional boxing. While Fury has expressed an interest in taking part in exhibition bouts, he has poured cold water on the idea of a fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch.The pair will square off in Saudi Arabia in August as Joshua tries to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO