ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Woman allegedly drags CHP officer with car during a Stockton traffic stop

ABC10
ABC10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STOCKTON, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is recovering from minor injuries after allegedly being dragged by a woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol Saturday, the Stockton Police Department says in a Facebook post. Around 2:04 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 4

AP_001067.d74981e458f04f07b9fcce1fdfacc12f.1727
3d ago

Yeah we don’t need CHP in Stockton we need the military

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

Macee Myers Arrested after DUI Accident on Sonora Street [Stockton, CA]

Traffic Accident on Center Street Left One Officer Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were preforming a DUI traffic stop and investigation in the area of Center and Sonora Streets in Downtown Stockton. Throughout the investigation, Myers attempted to flee the scene, dragging a CHP officer with her...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 1 Dead In Shooting On Laurelhurst Drive In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — An 18-year-old man has died after he was shot several times in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 10 a.m., deputies responded to the 3000 block of Laurelhurst Drive to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, deputies found a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but deputies say the man was later pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
City
Sonora, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Manteca man dies after crashing into parked semi-truck

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.  The car then crashed into […]
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Center And Sonora Streets#Dui
FOX40

Woman killed in Rancho Cordova crash: Police

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.  The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hit-And-Run Traps Baby Inside Overturned Truck, Modesto Police Search For Driver

MODESTO (CBS13) — Good Samaritans rushed to a hit-and-run scene in Modesto over the weekend to find the engine still running and the driver who was hit calling for help. The Modesto Police Department said the collision happened Saturday morning at the intersection of High Street and Cedar Avenue. The department says the suspect sped westbound on Cedar Avenue approaching High Street before running the stop sign. At last check, a department spokesperson told CSB13 there have been no arrests. Investigators are still looking for the driver. “It seems that this particular intersection right here is a magnet for bad driving,” said Nick...
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Tracy Police investigating two assaults at Pescadero Park

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the last three weeks the Tracy Police Department said they have responded to two calls for assaults at El Pescadero Park. The most recent one occurred at 2:20 a.m. on Monday when a 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked by an unknown assailant and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police […]
TRACY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC10

2nd person attacked at Tracy's Pescadero Park in three weeks

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police are looking for answers after the second attack at Pescadero Park in three weeks. The attack happened early Monday morning around 2:20 a.m. Tracy Police Department said a 32-year-old man was attacked and left with life-threatening injuries. Police said he's in the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information regarding the type of attack or the circumstances surrounding it at this time.
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Traffic Fatality Occurs on Rancho Cordova Highway

Accident on U.S. 50 Kills One Person and Injures Others. A traffic fatality was reported in Rancho Cordova on June 19 following a two-vehicle accident along U.S. 50. The collision occurred around 11:10 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Zinfandel Drive off-ramp between two vehicles, one of which was hauling a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One of the vehicles overturned in the collision. Drunk or drugged driving was not ruled out as a factor in the accident, and a phlebotomist was called to administer a blood test on one person.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Occur in North Sacramento Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash on Westbound I-80 Causes Multiple Casualties. A two-vehicle crash in North Highlands on June 19 caused major injuries to four people. The collision occurred at about 4:30 a.m. along westbound I-80 near the off-ramp for Longview Avenue. It reportedly occurred when a vehicle struck the center divider and was crashed into by another car as it rounded the curve where the accident had happened, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Gates Road and SR-132 in Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal traffic collision on Gates Road on the evening of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The incident happened in the area of Gates Road and Highway 132 and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Traffic Collision on Gates Road. A preliminary report indicated that...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sfbayca.com

Details sketchy after man killed in Vallejo with police, deputies at scene

A man reportedly armed with a knife was killed by law enforcement in Vallejo Sunday in an incident stemming from a traffic accident. Vallejo police officers and Solano County deputies were both at the scene when the man was fatally shot. Murky incident details do not explain whether one or both agencies were involved in the shooting or how many shots were fired.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Airport Escape: Dispatch Audio Describes Arrested Passenger’s ‘Unexpected Takeoff’ In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A passenger arrested and taken off a plane at Sacramento International Airport slipped one hand out of his handcuffs and made his getaway. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dispatch audio recordings describe the unexpected takeoff at Sacramento International Airport. Deputy: “…I need additional…just got away…he’s in the parking garage…” After what started as a routine arrest, the suspect made a run for it and was somehow able to remove one hand from his cuffs while the other hand was still in them. Deputies sent out his description: Deputy: “…with blue slides and iand he does still have handcuffs on the right…” Deputy: “…do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Modesto Monday night. A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the shooting happened along the 1300 block of Conrad Way. Officers arrived to the area and found one person shot. The person was taken...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy