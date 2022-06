"Pete brings a wealth of experience to our dressing room, and we're thrilled to name him our next head coach," Nill said. "Every team that he has taken over has not only shown immediate improvement but has been ultra-competitive in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has taken five teams to the Conference Finals, and two of those to the Stanley Cup Final, in his 14 years as a head coach. His resume displays the high standards he sets and his ability to get his team to play up to that level consistently. We're excited to welcome Pete and his family to Dallas."

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO