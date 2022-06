WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has more questions before it OKs the conversion of a former nursing home to a behavioral health-care facility. The panel on Thursday continued a special permit to operate an inpatient behavioral health-care facility at 1561 Cold Spring Road (Route 7), at the site of the former Sweet Brook Care Centers. It will gather questions for the applicant by next week and resume the conversation on July 21.

