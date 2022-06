The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Coast Metal Works to replace the wale boards on the boarding docks at the Empire Boat Ramp. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, City staff will prepare the area to reinstall the boat ramps and on Thursday, June 23, 2022, the ramps are expected to be reinstalled. The boat ramp will remain closed during this time. The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, June 24, 2022. This project is being partially funded by the Oregon State Marine Board Boating Facility Grant Program, investing fees and marine fuel taxes paid by motorized boaters. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Greg Hamblet at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO