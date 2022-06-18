ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Northwestern's Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Northwestern forward Pete Nance says he’ll transfer to North Carolina. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound senior announced his...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcn247.com

Sky complete 28-point comeback to set WNBA record

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28-down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night. The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. Las Vegas shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead. The Sky went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take its first lead, 67-66, since it was 4-2. Candace Parker added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (11-5).
CHICAGO, IL
wcn247.com

Ex-Illinois state senator gets prison in embezzlement case

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Illinois state senator has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Teamsters union for a no-show job. Thomas Cullerton, a Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was sentenced Tuesday on a federal embezzlement charge for fraudulently receiving salary and benefits from the union, according to the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois. The 52-year-old Cullerton pleaded guilty in March, two weeks after he abruptly resigned from the Legislature. He admitted that he improperly took more than $240,000 from the Teamsters. He has agreed to pay $248,828 in restitution.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy