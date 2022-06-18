Northwestern's Pete Nance transferring to North Carolina

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot scored 25 points and the Chicago Sky completed the biggest comeback in WNBA history, rallying from 28-down to beat the Las Vegas Aces 104-95 on Tuesday night. The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. The previous record was a 25-point rally most recently done in 2013 by the Sky. Las Vegas shot 63% from the field in the first quarter, and scored 41 points to set a franchise record for points in a quarter. But Chicago outscored Las Vegas 59-25, after falling behind by 28 points, to enter the fourth quarter with a lead. The Sky went on an 18-0 run in the third quarter to take its first lead, 67-66, since it was 4-2. Candace Parker added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago (11-5).

