Silver Alert canceled for Kosciusko County woman

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A burglary investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of a 24-yearold Plymouth man recently, according to police. On June 13, a trooper initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a workshop and office of a Fulton County business at 8230 S. 100 West rural Rochester had allegedly been burglarized, according to state police.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Another missing girl was part of the alert, but she has been found. Police described the missing Gabrielle Lydick as caucasian, 5’4″, and 116 lbs. She has blonde hair and hazel...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She’s accused of driving nearly 20-miles-per-hour over the speed limit when she came up to the semi, not even slowing or checking the road ahead of her as she veered into the other lane to make her pass. A crash reconstructionist doesn’t think...
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A stabbing after an alcohol-fueled argument in rural Pleasant Township left a man in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on a reported...
ANTWERP, Ohio. (WANE) – Police believe a body police pulled from a river in Antwerp, Ohio on Wednesday afternoon died of suicide. The Antwerp Police Department says they were called to Veterans Memorial Park on East River Street for a report of a body lying in the water. First responders pulled the body of 61-year-old Brian D. Evans from the river.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day on Friday in four regions because high ozone levels are forecast. In central Indiana, high ozone levels are forecast for the following counties: Marion, Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison and Shelby.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Traffic was stopped on southbound Interstate 69 at the Coldwater Road interchange Thursday morning due to a pileup. Dispatchers told WANE 15 that possibly up to 8 vehicle crashed in the area just after 9 a.m. An INDOT camera showed 5 vehicles involved in a pileup.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff’s officers made three arrests on dealing charges after pulling over a Ford pickup for going five-miles-per hour over a speed limit Saturday, according to newly released court documents. An officer clocked the pickup going 50 miles per hour in a...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An asphalt truck loaded with roughly 15,000 pounds of material overturned two times in the 4600 block of Count Road 56 on Wednesday morning, according to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s media release. The truck was travelling west when it ran off the roadway,...
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot dead after police said he broke into a Warsaw home Tuesday night. Warsaw Police were called around 9:40 p.m. to a home at 3190 Old Colony Road, in the Forest Park community on the far east side of Warsaw, on a report of “an alleged breaking and entering by an adult male suspect who was shot inside that residence.”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two men are facing felony charges after a police chase – which started when officers heard 20 to 30 rounds of gunfire – turned up drugs and guns on the city’s south-central side this past Saturday morning, according to Allen Superior Court documents.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) – Four massage parlors in St. Joseph County are suspected of human trafficking, sexual solicitation, and tax fraud. The businesses under investigation are Top Oriental Massage, Best Chinese Massage and The Relax Place-o in South Bend, and Best Oriental Massage in Granger. Sheriff William...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County residents are asked to report damage to their property from the June 13 derecho as the county weighs eligibility for federal and state assistance. The Allen County Office of Homeland Security said Wednesday it had completed “initial assessments” but “there is concern...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When Tim Harmon and his wife, Linda Wight-Harmon, moved to Fort Wayne eight years ago from Granger, outside South Bend, they knew what they were looking for – a historic neighborhood with character and beauty. They found all three in a two-story, neo-colonial...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Huntington community members can now get in touch with the local government with just a tap on their phones. Huntington Connect is a new app that allows residents to to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information. “The primary functions of...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Byron Health Center community recycling drop of location on Lima road is moving to 2 Fort Recovery road. The Fort Recovery road location will be open on July 28th. The hours will be the same: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
LIMA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a driver fled a traffic stop and then led police on a brief pursuit and foot chase before being fatally shot during a struggle with a sheriff’s deputy who was wounded. The shooting in Lima occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according...
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is trying to determine what caused thousands of crappie to die at Loon Lake in Whitley County. Photos shared to WANE 15 appear to show hundreds or more of the fish floating along the shore. It doesn’t...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The gas station at Walmart in Jefferson Pointe has run out of gas. The gas station is Murphy USA at 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. An attendant said the truck that refills the pumps was supposed to arrive around 4 p.m., but as of 7 p.m., it had not. It’s unknown when the pumps will be refilled.
