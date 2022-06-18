ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Man steals woman’s wallet while at her apartment complex, police still looking for suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — LaGrange police are asking for the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect they say stole a woman’s wallet.

Police said on June 12, they went to 1200 Whitesville Street Phoenix Landing Apartments on a robbery call. Investigators said the victim, Stacey Kesling, was in the hallway on the second floor of the apartments when an unknown man pushed her and snatched her wallet out of her hand.

Police said the man left the apartment on foot. Kesling suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Police said this suspect has not been located or identified, and there was no description provided for the suspect.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

