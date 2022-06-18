Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ranked amongst top in the nation for best children’s hospitals

ATLANTA — The U.S. News and World Report has listed Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation for 2022-2023.

A press release from the hospital’s website said these results are reflective of the “heroic” work of their doctors, nurses and caregivers.

The report ranks hospitals for excellence in outcomes, program structure and national reputation in 10 pediatric specialty areas, and Children’s ranked in each of the 10.

Out of the 10 specialties that U.S. News & World Report ranks, Children’s has four specialties ranked in the top 10 and eight specialties ranked in the top 20. The list included the following:

Cancer Program (No. 7)

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery Program (No. 7)

Nephrology Program (No. 9)

Urology Program (No. 10)

Orthopaedics Program (No. 11)

Neurology and Neurosurgery Program (No. 11)

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery Program (No. 16)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery Program (No. 18)

Donna Hyland, CEO of Children’s, said she is very proud of their team and that the hospital is committed to making anything possible for the children.

“We are proud of our incredible team for the specialized care and level of expertise they provide to all our patients, and we are honored to be named as one of the top pediatric hospitals in the nation,” said Hylands. “As we continue advancing pediatric medicine to meet the needs of future generations in Georgia and beyond, we are committed to doing everything possible to make anything possible for kids.”

