Look: Justin Thomas Was Furious With Awkward Stance At U.S. Open

The big story of the early stages of the U.S. Open's final round was the absolute meltdown that Grayson Murray had. But Paige Spiranac is here to sympathize with him. In the middle of his round, Murray threw his club like a tomahawk after a frustrating hole. Later in the round, he broke that club over his knee as his meltdown continued.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO