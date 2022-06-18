Winston-Salem hotel robbed at gunpoint, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a...www.wxii12.com
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating an armed robbery that targeted a local hotel Friday evening. According to a...www.wxii12.com
I've been robbed, at gunpoint in an upscale restaurant in WS. It's scarier than anything I've ever been thru. God bless the clerk(s)
Comments / 1