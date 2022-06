Every day, thanks to accumulating Mars dust, NASA’s InSight is getting a little less power than before. Soon the incredible lander will not have enough to stay on. NASA had planned to slowly shut down all its instrument and let it continue to transmit the occasional “I’m still here” until the end of the extended mission in December. But now the team has decided that InSight will go out doing what it does best: detecting Marsquakes.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 HOURS AGO