If Urban Meyer ever does return to coaching, it’s not going to be for one of Ohio’s MAC schools. Back in May, college football reporter Kyle Rowland and sports columnist Dave Briggs of the Toledo Blade discussed the possibilities that the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach might consider a return to his roots and coach either the Toledo Rockets or Bowling Green Falcons in an attempt to get back on track following his disastrous season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO