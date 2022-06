LEXINGTON, N.C. — A woman was charged with driving while impaired after police said she hit a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) truck. Lexington police said four children, ranging in ages from 3-15, were riding in the car at the time of the crash. They said the children were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. One of the children remains in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO