Certainly, you know about and probably have taken a tour of the USS KIDD in Baton Rouge. But, did you know you can spend the night in it?. The USS KIDD, located along the Baton Rouge Riverfront Plaza, is one of the only "surviving US destroyers still in WWII configuration" according to onlyinyourstate.com.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO