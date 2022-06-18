ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Sixteenth Street Community Health Center's Bike Day gives away 500 bikes

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers once again hosted its annual community wellness event, Sixteenth Street Bike Day,...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

Bus down to the Big Gig with Summerfest's shuttles

The great Milwaukee summer is coming! Don't miss all of our great coverage on local festivals and happenings. Click here for your full summer line-up! Your guide to having a great summer is brought to you by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Peoples State Bank. This content is in partnership...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee sports bar Loaded Slate closes permanently after 11 years

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Loaded Slate, a sports bar located on Dr. MLK Jr. Drive and Juneau Avenue in Milwaukee, has permanently closed its doors. That's according to a post on Facebook. The news comes after a deadly shooting back in April when 30-year-old Shannon Freeman was killed at the bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mequon woman celebrating 50 years as swim instructor

MEQUON — A love of teaching, combined with a love of swimming, is what led Susie Heinzleman to a 50-year-and-counting career as a swim teacher. Her love of the sport began in her early years, which she credits to her mother’s encouragement. After acquiring CPS and first aid certifications, she became a certified lifeguard. She also attended an advanced two-week lifeguard “boot camp” to become properly familiar with the methods associated with swimming and how to instruct both children and adults. She worked as a lifeguard at Port Washington’s swimming pool as well as at the YMCA.
MEQUON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
Milwaukee, WI
Cars
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Creative craft ideas for kids

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As parents and caregivers look for ways to fill summer hours, crafting and DIY projects can help families dig into creative kid-approved fun this summer. CBS 58 was joined by Lynn Mele, creative living expert, with summer fun ideas for kids. For more information, CLICK HERE.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Food Trucks and Street Food in Milwaukee

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A jiggly blob of fresh burrata cheese rests on an heirloom tomato-arugula salad with basil pesto, honey, truffle oil and toasted pine nuts. This beauty is what I see when I open my carryout container and it seems somehow incongruous. Owners Pete (a former supper club exec chef) and Jess Ignatiev were originally set to open a restaurant, but then, well, COVID. They’ve carried over their passion for seasonal, farm-supporting cuisine to the lil kitchen inside this bright-yellow truck, dropping dazzling touches on simpler fare like burgers, fish (cod) fry and fried cheese curds. “We also like to do fun specials during the week,” says Jess, who says their own garden serves as inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

RUSD Aquatic Center Swim Club now through August 5

RACINE – The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Aquatic Center Swim Club officially kicked off on June 16. Is your child looking for something to do this summer? Maybe you are a parent who wants their child to tune up their swimming skills. The RUSD Aquatic Center Swim Club offers a chance for community members to help train and improve swimming skills.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vehicles#Cbs 58#Telemundo
Racine County Eye

Splash Pad opens for the summer season in Downtown Racine

The Splash Pad known as the Laurel Clark Memorial Fountain in Downtown Racine is open for the season. According to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), hours of operation are seven days a week, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., with staff on-site four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Helmets
CBS 58

Explore Summerfest's history at new showcase exhibit

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new exhibit was unveiled showcasing Summerfest mementos from over the years, including signed guitars and merchandise. The exhibit also pays tribute to Bob Babisch, who is stepping down as vice president of entertainment after 46 years. You can visit the exhibit from now through July...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

La Promesa food bus brings taste of Puerto Rico to New Berlin

MILWAUKEE — A new food bus is serving up authentic Puerto Rican dishes in New Berlin. Luis Diaz said his journey to becoming a business owner led him to Wisconsin. La Promesa food bus is offering a unique spin on their dining experience. When you hop on board, you’ll find tables and seats built in for a “dine-in” experience.
NEW BERLIN, WI
MATC Times

9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Free gas giveaway held at gas station on 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kai Trimble-Lea owns the gas station at 8th and Atkinson in Milwaukee. Monday morning, cars lined up there for free gas. "Everyone was excited, we saw some tears, so it was a blessing," Trimble-Lea said. The Greater Milwaukee Foundation donated $20,000 for a gas giveaway and...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy