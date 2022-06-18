ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Berkeley County To Host Virtual Hurricane QA

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeN2a_0gF52RYo00
FILE

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Hurricane Season is underway, and Berkeley County wants to make sure YOU are prepared and informed.

Join Berkeley County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service on Wednesday, June 29 at 1 p.m. for a virtual Q&A event.

Officials will answer YOUR questions and review important information on how you can keep your family safe during a severe weather event.

The virtual Q&A event will be held via Zoom. Scan the QR code below or visit https://forms.gle/omzDd7yCupjHxBx1A to submit your questions and register. Those who register will receive a link to attend the virtual session.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30. You can find the Berkeley County Hurricane Guide at berkeleycountysc.gov

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Gtj0_0gF52RYo00
Credit: Berkeley County Government
