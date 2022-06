Star2 is a Thai-born, San Diego-based artist who is a proven storyteller through his dramatic life experiences. Since he was young, he's been torn between two worlds: from escaping a refugee camp on the Thai/Myanmar border to finding his place in the money-based lifestyle of the United States. Even when it came to breaking into the rap industry, the creative had to constantly prove himself worthy as one of the few Asian-American artists on the scene. After multiple successful back-to-back hits like "Run Away," "Thinkin Bout You," and "Real Life," the multi-dimensional artist has solidified his name amongst the next generation of artists ready to bring substance and lyrical intention back into the hip-hop game. Now, he is debuting his single "Big Bands," from the Real Life EP, with rap icon and hero $tupid Young.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO