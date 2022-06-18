ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

By Derick Garcia
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure.

Gov. Abbott discusses ongoing security efforts at the border

After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant.

“It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to campaign. I came here to bring more infrastructure funding to our region.”

Recount underway between Texas Rep. Cuellar, Cisneros

Rep. Gonzalez invited the bipartisan congressional committee to hold their first field hearing in his district. The committee walked for less than 20 minutes in the Indian Hills “Colonia”. The area is one of the most impoverished areas in Texas with little to no regulations or services. Many of the questions Republican Stephanie Bice, (R-OK) asked were about ad valorem taxes.

The purpose of the visit, according to Gonzalez, was to look for ways to improve infrastructure in colonias, such as improved drainage, better roads, and access to broadband internet. When the pandemic sent students to school virtually many of the children in these areas were not able to attend class due to low internet capabilities. However, the mission had a different focus on Twitter with nearly all Republican colleagues sharing a FOX News report about their trip and its focus on Fentanyl, illegal immigration, and cartels.

Recount gives Democrat Vallejo US House primary win
“It was anticipated that that might happen.” said Rep. Gonzalez after the committee hearing, “And unfortunately, it did. And that’s what got us divided in Washington and that’s why things aren’t getting done. And we have rogue members on the other side of the aisle that just don’t care about communities like ours.”

Rep. Jodey Arrington, (R-TX), equated the Rio Grande Valley to Ukraine, “we are at ground zero of the worst humanitarian public safety and security crisis in the history of our country. And we’re talking about roads and bridges. I’d love to have the conversation. But that would be like us going to Ukraine and having a hearing about fixing the potholes in the street while the Russians are waging war on their citizens.”

Rep. Kat Cammack, (R-FL), did not attend the walking tour. However, she did attend the committee meeting with sheriffs and law enforcement members from her district. Rep. Cammack used her time to proclaim drugs in her district came from the Rio Grande Valley.

Donna city council members do not show to special meeting

In one of the more combative moments, Rep. Cammack demanded an answer from local leaders on if there is a border crisis. Four out of the five did not answer, yes, because the answer is complex, said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. “Agree on what they can agree. Disagree on what they can disagree on, but get something done,” said Treviño to ValleyCentral after the meeting.

The visit may not have been as productive as Congressman Vicente Gonzalez hoped but did confirm he would invite the committee to return with a more focused approach to solutions.

Watch the full hearing: Field Hearing: Infrastructure Investment – Building Economic Resilience in South Texas


Commissioner-David-Garza-Written-Statement Download Cameron-County-Judge-Eddie-Trevino-Jr-Written-Testimony Download Revised-Written-Testimony-David-Fuentes-Select-Committee Download STPRA-Border-Security-Statement Download Jordana-Barton-Garcia-Congressional-Hearing Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 12

Salvador Peña Sosa
3d ago

South Texas needs to vote Red, in order for Conservtives to quell down the democrats leadership which has not be working for years. The years of the last great for the poor Democrat, JFK RIP' are over! Freedom is no Free! Vote Red! If you want better and quailty of life. "Peace Shalom"

Reply
14
kino
3d ago

Gonzalez is a 🤡 just like Biden and his administration. we should be more worried about securing our borders first. democrats here in the valley like Gonzalez don't want to admit our border crisis or secure them. wouldn't surprise me if they weren't paid off by the Cartels.

Reply
11
Gilbert Reyna
3d ago

We don’t need to be rocket scientist to know democrats destroy everything duh I turned my whole 956 family into RED

Reply(3)
12
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

