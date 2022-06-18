ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

By Katie Dupere
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMnEI_0gF527El00

Click here to read the full article.

Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway . Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side.

@footwearnews

We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway #catwalkmodel

♬ original sound – Footwear News

While walking the Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway, the model struggled to find her balance in her towering Christian Louboutin heels. She was seen bending in precarious positions and wobbling, but impressively remained confident while face-forward. The classic black style worn by the model feature a thin nearly 5-inch heel and a pointed toe, making balance key to the perfect strut.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Law Roach x Herve Leger Dress at Launch Party

Simply put, if you wear high heels, you’ve likely been in a similar situation before — just not on a runway.

The model, who wore a long-sleeve gray mini dress from the collection, completed her lap to applause. For her final lap on the runway to close the show with the other models, the modeling pro returned barefoot, causing the audience to erupt in supportive applause. Call it a comeback.

Footwear News was at the event, posting a video of the moment on TikTok. FN followers came out in support of the model, who embodied the adage “the show much go on.”

“She did good,” one user said. “Kept her head held high and kept it going.”

“Ouch, I feel so bad,” another user wrote. “But she’s a trooper for real.”

And that’s on being a pro.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 8

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Poses In Club Kid Fashion With Daring Heels for ‘British Vogue’ July Issue

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce has made her covergirl return to herald a new musical era — this time, for the July 2022 issue of British Vogue. Posing for Rafael Pavarotti’s lens on the cover in dramatic fashion, the Grammy Award-winning star sat atop a horse in a long-sleeved black velvet gown from Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier, the sleek eveningwear was paired with a dramatic black feathered headpiece created by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake, as well as Edie Borgo earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) Elsewhere, the singer’s ensembles...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber Deliver Fierce Runway Prep Walks in Bodycon Outfits & Y2K Heels

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are two of the world’s top models — so it only makes sense that they’re also friends in fashion. The duo showed off their runway-ready skills for a sleek video on social media on Friday, shared by stylist Dani Michelle. Set to a remix of Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love,” the clip finds the duo strutting down separate hallways before dramatically posing together by a set of double doors, winking, blowing kisses and flipping their hair throughout. For the occasion, Jenner wore a silky abstract-printed purple and cream bodycon minidress...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Pushes the Boundaries of Red-Carpet Dressing in a Sheer Gown

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to up the sartorial ante at her own movie premiere. Last night, the multi-hyphenate attended the premiere of Halftime, her Netflix documentary about her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance, during the Tribeca Film Festival Opening Night. For the occasion, she opted for a sultry number from Tom Ford's fall 2022 collection, a body-hugging and nearly completely sheer dress that featured black paneling on the chest, along the sleeves, and down the skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Louboutin
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Simone Biles Travels in Comfy Style With Tank Top, Joggers & Versatile Chunky Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Before Simone Biles took off into the air, she posed with her family in a mirror selfie. This gymnast smiled in an all-black sportswear ensemble. The Athleta ambassador had on a black ribbed tank with a slightly square neck, into tucked ruched black sweatpants. The sweatpants are drawn to the center, tied as they lay loosely. As she popped her leg, the ruching goes all the way to the bottom, hemming at her ankles, where she has on all-white sneakers with a chunky sole. She kept it simple, but still very stylistic for her accessories, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Is All Business in Blazer, Pants and Pointy Heels For Little Village Visit in London

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton went for a crisp and clean business casual look to visit Little Village hub in Brent, London’s largest baby bank network, on Wednesday. She met with staff, volunteers and a family receiving aid from the organization, which supports local families by ensuring that they have access to essential items for their young children. Middleton wore a crisp off-white blazer with pristine pockets on the side. The blazer highlighted shoulder pads, which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runway Struggles#Launch Party Simply
Footwear News

Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Black Enterprise

Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts Launch Queer-Inspiring Clothing Line

Actress Niecy Nash and her wife, musician Jessica Betts, are living their “Betts Lives,” as they would say — out loud and unapologetically in love. Now, the couple is encouraging others to live their best life with a limited edition line of apparel and accessories named Betts of Both Worlds. Boasting merch that speaks to your soul, this collection aims to help you tell your story freely while wearing a label that speaks your truth.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Back ’90s Elegance in Vintage Patchwork Gown and Hidden Heels at Time 100 Gala

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya gave a vintage gown new life while attending the 2022 Time 100 Gala in New York City. Arriving on the red carpet at the Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, the “Euphoria” star — who’s also one of the 2022 honorees — posed in a Bob Mackie gown, hailing from the American designer’s Fall 1998 collection. The sharp couture piece featured a pointed bodice with a deep neckline, as well as color-blocked paneling in emerald, turquoise and teal velvet and silk faille for a patchwork effect. Completing Zendaya’s ensemble, styled by Law Roach, were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Commands Attention in Bedazzled Bodysuit & Boots at Parklife Festival 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. As the ultimate hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back as she performed yesterday in Manchester, UK, at the Parklife Festival. For the occasion, she donned a bodysuit covered in gems, with a bustier that incorporated cutouts across the straps. There was a mesh fabric weaving between each cutout, giving the illusion of skin. Across the waist of the bodysuit were geometric patterns with multiple stripes and diamond shapes across the lower...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Exudes Chic Glamour In Trench Coat Dress With Invisible Heels at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Campbell led a host of British stars at the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which took place through the streets of London on Sunday. The legendary supermodel was joined by Kate Moss on an open double decker bus — along with a group of other vehicles, representing each 10-year period of the Queen’s reign. Campbell was effortlessly chic in a beige dress by Burberry. The neutral-tone number had a ruffled panel along the bust and brown buttons on the bodice. The garment gave the illusion of a trench coat with its belted waist and wide...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
Footwear News

Pippa Middleton Glows in Green Flowing Dress While Expecting at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace Concert to Start

Click here to read the full article. Pippa Middleton took a seasonal spin on pregnancy style for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates the Queen’s 70-year-reign. Middleton made an appearance during the event’s Platinum Party at the Palace, held at Buckingham Palace, to witness a performance by Jax Jones on Saturday. The sister of Kate Middleton, who’s expecting her third child with husband James Matthews, arrived in a green dress for the occasion. The elegant gown featured lightly rounded long sleeves with flounced and smocked cuffs. Giving the dress a breezy bohemian element was a high flounced neckline with a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Edgy in Sheer Mugler Bodysuit & Heels for ‘Plan B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is cranking up the heat in her latest music video for her song “Plan B.” The video, out today, was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, who also dressed the 27-year-old rap star in a custom look for her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. In a snippet posted to Instagram, the Texas native can be seen posing and performing in two striking black bustier bodysuits by the iconic luxury brand. The first look bares a striking resemblance to the outfit she performed “Plan B” in at the Billboard Music Awards...
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Did His-and-Hers Tanks at the Prada Show

Earlier today, Prada debuted its new spring 2023 collection in Milan, and the front row was jam-packed with stars like Rami Malek, Jeff Goldblum, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Joining the VIP area was also the fashion-forward pair Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Together, the Wades pulled off a coordinated couple style moment that was all about embracing his-and-hers tanks. Leave it to the stylish duo to take a casual garment and make it feel entirely dressy and catwalk-worthy.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Channels ‘Pretty Woman’ Style in Polka Dot Dress & Brown Heels at the Royal Ascot

Click here to read the full article. Kate Middleton is a fan of the style classics, a necessity (and expectation) as a high-profile royal. For her latest appearance at the annual Royal Ascot on June 17 in Berkshire, UK, Middleton dipped into her closet for two of her go-to style staples: polka dots and Gianvito Rossi heels. Middleton arrived to Day 4 of the eventful week of horse racing wearing a white Alessandra Rich dress with brown polka dots. The long-sleeved dress featured a slight mock neck with asymmetric buttons, a pleated bib accent, and a cinched belted waist. The hem...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

133K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy