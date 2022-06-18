Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article.

Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway . Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side.

We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway #catwalkmodel

♬ original sound – Footwear News

While walking the Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway, the model struggled to find her balance in her towering Christian Louboutin heels. She was seen bending in precarious positions and wobbling, but impressively remained confident while face-forward. The classic black style worn by the model feature a thin nearly 5-inch heel and a pointed toe, making balance key to the perfect strut.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Law Roach x Herve Leger Dress at Launch Party

Simply put, if you wear high heels, you’ve likely been in a similar situation before — just not on a runway.

The model, who wore a long-sleeve gray mini dress from the collection, completed her lap to applause. For her final lap on the runway to close the show with the other models, the modeling pro returned barefoot, causing the audience to erupt in supportive applause. Call it a comeback.

Footwear News was at the event, posting a video of the moment on TikTok. FN followers came out in support of the model, who embodied the adage “the show much go on.”

“She did good,” one user said. “Kept her head held high and kept it going.”

“Ouch, I feel so bad,” another user wrote. “But she’s a trooper for real.”

And that’s on being a pro.

From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades