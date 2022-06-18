Man in grave condition after hit by car in the Bronx, police say
SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was reported to be seriously injured after he was hit by a car in the Bronx overnight, police said Saturday.
The pedestrian was attempting to cross the Bruckner Expressway near Brucker Boulevard when he was hit by struck at around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in grave condition. The driver remained at the scene.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 4