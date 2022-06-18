ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man in grave condition after hit by car in the Bronx, police say

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was reported to be seriously injured after he was hit by a car in the Bronx overnight, police said Saturday.

The pedestrian was attempting to cross the Bruckner Expressway near Brucker Boulevard when he was hit by struck at around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital, where he was last reported to be in grave condition. The driver remained at the scene.

