It was supposed to be a year of hope for the Detroit Tigers, but it has been anything but as the team sits at 26-42 on the year. However, one of the few bright spots for the team is Wednesday's starter Tarik Skubal. Skubal has a puncher's chance at the Cy Young, but the team's struggles will likely keep him out of the mix, but he's got a shot to prove himself once again when facing one of the hottest lineups in baseball in the Boston Red Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 40 MINUTES AGO