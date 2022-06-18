ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man suspected of driving boat into dam while under influence

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GAEf_0gF51gt200

CHATFIELD STATE PARK, Colo. ( KDVR ) — If you are planning to enjoy the 90-degree weather this Father’s Day weekend out on the water, rangers are reminding recreationists to be safe after a “reckless boating accident” at Chatfield on Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted about a boating accident at Chatfield State Park on Friday night.

Park rangers at Chatfield and the Marine Evidence Recovery Team are investigating a suspected boating under the influence incident.

Gross Reservoir closed due to construction accident

According to CPW, a 53-year-old man drove his jet boat into the dam and it then traveled 55 feet on the shore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fNSYZ_0gF51gt200
CPW is investigating a suspected boating under the influence incident. (Photo: CPW)

Similar to driving under the influence, it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence.

After reporting this incident, CPW left off with one final recommendation, “wear those life jackets.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Dam#Driving#Accident#Cpw#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Motorious

Dodge Charger Driver Flees Cops, Drowns In Georgia Lake

On the night of June 6, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department in Georgia spotted a 2014 Dodge Charger traveling north on Interstate 85 near mile marker 169 at 125 mph and gave chase. Instead of pulling over and facing the music, the driver decided to lead law enforcement on a pursuit which ultimate lead to his death in a river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

1 dead, multiple people rescued after avalanche in Colorado

A morning picture of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker shot across McIntosh Lake in Longmont Colorado in the middle of the winter. (GerardoBrucker/Getty Images) One man was killed and two other people were injured after winter weather conditions caused a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Sunday, May 29.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy