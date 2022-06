Peachtree City’s original village center will be getting a dramatic makeover after the City Council last week approved a rezoning change by a 3-to-2 vote. Unlike many such rezonings, the public input featured several citizen supporters of the request to demolish part of Aberdeen Center containing Partners II Pizza restaurant and rebuild it as a 3-story brick structure with 12 luxury condominiums with individual elevators comprising its top two floors. The center’s iconic pizza place would retain its ground-floor location. The other leg of the center would continue without change, housing bowling lanes and a bar.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO