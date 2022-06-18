ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Fire Department responds to two-story house fire

 3 days ago
The Waukesha Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

When firefighters arrived at 410 Fairview Avenue, they found the front, outside of a two-story home completely involved in flames.

According to a news release from the department, the family was home at the time of the fire but safely evacuated prior to first responders' arrival.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent it from spreading to the inside of the home. They also rescued two cats from inside.

The Waukesha Fire Department said there's about $80,000 in damage to the home.

In the press release, the fire department reminded the public not to smoke and said if you must, always make sure to properly dispose of smoking materials.

"We would also like to personally thank our crews who did an extraordinary amount of work in a short time," the fire department said in its release.

